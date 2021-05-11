Ukraine to Receive 42Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in 2021 - Health Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Ukraine will receive 42 million doses of coronavirus vaccines this year, including 20 million doses of the Pfizer drug, Health Minister Maxym Stepanov said on Tuesday.

The mass vaccination campaign kicked off in the country on February 24. Apart from the Pfizer vaccine, Ukraine's immunization campaign uses Covishield ” the Indian-produced version of the AstraZeneca vaccine ” and CoronaVac produced by China's Sinovac Biotech.

"Thanks to the efforts of the Health Ministry and with the support of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, we were able to double the deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine this Calendar year. Thus, instead of 10 million doses, we will receive 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine this year. The number of vaccines contracted by the Health Ministry is 42 million doses that we expect to receive in 2021," Stepanov said at a briefing.

According to him, Ukraine will receive 8 million doses of vaccines through the WHO-backed Covax mechanism and 32 million doses under direct contracts with the manufacturers. The minister elaborated that this will be Pfizer, Novavax, AstraZeneca and Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines.

"Forty-two million vaccine doses are enough to vaccinate the majority of the adult population of Ukraine this year. But we are not going to stop, we want to bring this number to 48 million doses in order to vaccinate 70 percent of the adult population," Stepanov added.

As of May 11, 865,590 Ukrainian nationals were vaccinated from COVID-19.