Ukraine to Receive Custom-Built Long-Range Attack Drones From UK - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Long-range suicide drones, whose delivery to Ukraine the UK announced earlier in the week, were custom-built to support Kiev in the conflict with Moscow, The Telegraph reported, citing sources in the UK Defense Ministry.

The drone supplies were announced by the UK government on Monday during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to London.

The UK would send hundreds of these long-range attack drones with a range of over 200 kilometers (125 miles) to Ukraine, which would complement the long-range Storm Shadow missiles the UK supplied to Kiev the previous week, the newspaper said, adding that the drones had been custom-built to help Ukraine on the battlefield.

The drones were "one-way" and had a "primary goal to carry munitions," defense sources told The Telegraph.

"They've (the drones) been rapidly developed and adapted at significantly lower costs than others ... they have a comparable effect to an artillery shell," the sources also said.

The long-range drones would be delivered to Ukraine "in coming months," the sources added.

Western countries stepped up their military aid to Ukraine after Russia launched a special military operation there on February 24, 2022, providing Kiev with various types of weapons. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against further escalation leading to direct NATO involvement in the conflict.