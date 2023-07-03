Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - German Defense Minister

Ukraine will receive dozens of Leopard tanks from Germany and Denmark in the coming weeks, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Monday

"In the coming weeks, dozens of Leopard 1 A5 battle tanks will be delivered to Ukraine provided by Germany and Denmark," Pistorius said in an interview with Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita.

Pistorius mentioned a military aid package to Kiev prepared in May.

"Only in May, we prepared a new 2.7 billion Euros ($3 million) aid package that includes other urgently needed weapons, as well as additional IRIS-T SLM air defense systems," Pistorius added.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday that Russian armed forces had destroyed 920 Ukrainian armored vehicles, including 16 Leopard tanks, in the Donbas and Zaporizhzhia regions in June.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine over a year ago. The Kremlin has consistently warned against further arms deliveries to Kiev.