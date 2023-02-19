Ukraine to Receive Less Than Quarter of Tanks Pledged by West by April - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2023) Ukraine is likely to receive less than a quarter of the modern combat tanks pledged by the West in time for an alleged Russian offensive in April, The Times reported on Sunday.

Ukraine is expecting its allies to send up to 320 western tanks in total, but estimates show that only 50 will make it to the front lines by the start of April, the newspaper said. Such prospects are reportedly prompting concerns that this fraction of tanks will not be sufficient to have a significant impact on the battlefield at the time of Russia's rumored military offensive in spring.

According to the report, the United Kingdom has so far pledged to deliver four Challenger 2 tanks as part of the first batch. Poland is reportedly working on sending a unit of 14 Leopard 2 tanks from its stockpiles, while the battalion of 14 tanks from Germany is only half full. Canada has committed to sending four Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine, and Portugal is expected to send three tanks in March. Norway also indicated willingness to send eight tanks at some point, with Finland also gearing up for sending several Leopard 2 tanks.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said earlier this week that NATO allies would only muster half of a battalion of the newest Leopard 2 A6 main battle tanks, as the Netherlands and Denmark were not ready to join: the former would only take part in supplying ammunition for the tanks, while the latter was still assessing its participation options.

Berlin had previously flagged plans to create a so-called "tank alliance" that would supply Ukraine with two battalions of Leopard 2 tanks, which amounts to about 90 combat vehicles in the German military interpretation and 60 in the Ukrainian one. Later, the German government stated that "battalion" should be understood in the terms of the country where the tanks are delivered.

Western countries have been supplying Ukraine with various types of weapon systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine nearly a year ago.