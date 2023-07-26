Ukraine to Receive Over $240Mln for Humanitarian Demining - Economy Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Ukraine will receive over $240 million from its international donors for humanitarian demining and increase the number of demining equipment from global partners, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko said on Tuesday.

"Our donors will provide more than $244 million for humanitarian demining in Ukraine," Svyrydenko tweeted.

Kiev is also actively working to increase the capacity of Ukrainian state institutions and engage non-governmental organizations and businesses in demining, Svyrydenko added. Ukraine has already signed agreements with Croatian manufacturer of electric vehicles DOK-ING and Danish manufacturer of earth-moving equipment Hydrema Group to localize their production in Ukraine, the minister said.