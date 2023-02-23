Ukraine to Receive Patriot, SAMP/T Air Defense Systems Soon - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday that the Ukrainian army would soon receive Patriot and SAMP/T air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

"Now tank units are already being formed, and the decision has been made to provide long-range weapons ... Soon we will receive Patriot and SAMP/T systems that are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. Discussions on aircraft continue, and this decision will also be positive," Maliar said in a statement published by the defense ministry.

According to her, the Ukrainian army "has de facto become a NATO army," and Kiev is moving along the path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

Maliar also lauded the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's success in convincing foreign donors to scale up military assistance from artillery munitions in 2022 to much heavier weapons later that year and in 2023.

In December 2022, the US announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including a Patriot air defense system expected to arrive in coming months. Germany and the Netherlands followed suit and also pledged Patriots to Ukraine.