UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Receive Patriot, SAMP/T Air Defense Systems Soon - Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 09:07 PM

Ukraine to Receive Patriot, SAMP/T Air Defense Systems Soon - Defense Ministry

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday that the Ukrainian army would soon receive Patriot and SAMP/T air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said on Thursday that the Ukrainian army would soon receive Patriot and SAMP/T air defense systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

"Now tank units are already being formed, and the decision has been made to provide long-range weapons ... Soon we will receive Patriot and SAMP/T systems that are capable of intercepting ballistic missiles. Discussions on aircraft continue, and this decision will also be positive," Maliar said in a statement published by the defense ministry.

According to her, the Ukrainian army "has de facto become a NATO army," and Kiev is moving along the path to Euro-Atlantic integration.

Maliar also lauded the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's success in convincing foreign donors to scale up military assistance from artillery munitions in 2022 to much heavier weapons later that year and in 2023.

In December 2022, the US announced a $1.85 billion security assistance package for Ukraine, including a Patriot air defense system expected to arrive in coming months. Germany and the Netherlands followed suit and also pledged Patriots to Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Army Ukraine Germany Kiev Netherlands Tank December From Billion

Recent Stories

Ministry of Community Development organises innova ..

Ministry of Community Development organises innovation exhibition for People of ..

10 minutes ago
 Ruler of Sharjah gifts latest historical works to ..

Ruler of Sharjah gifts latest historical works to Sultan of Oman

10 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 8.726 billion

3 minutes ago
 Al Qassimi Hospital coordinates organ donation of ..

Al Qassimi Hospital coordinates organ donation of brain-dead patient

10 minutes ago
 UK Sets Up Secret Task Force to Purchase Ammunitio ..

UK Sets Up Secret Task Force to Purchase Ammunition for Ukraine - Reports

2 minutes ago
 Spanish Left Urges EU to Prepare 'Avenues of Dialo ..

Spanish Left Urges EU to Prepare 'Avenues of Dialogue' for Ukraine, Russia - Rep ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.