Ukraine To Receive Thousands More Starlink Antennas To Enhance Security - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Ukrainian government reached a deal with Starlink to receive thousands of additional antennas that will be used to enhance the country's air defenses, Bloomberg news reported on Tuesday.

More than 10,000 Starlink antennas will be delivered to Ukraine in the coming months, the report said, citing Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

Starlink has provided Ukraine with an estimated 22,000 devices since the start of Russia's special military operation in February, the report said.

Several European Union countries will help Ukraine pay for the Starlink services, the report said, adding that Fedorov did not disclose which countries would help cover the cost.

SpaceX founder Elon Musk said earlier this year that he considered pulling the plug on his donation of Starlink services to Ukraine because it was becoming too expensive to maintain. However, Musk then decided to continue providing Starlink services to Ukraine.

