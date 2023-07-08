Ukraine to Record Where It Uses US-Provided Cluster Bombs to Simplify Demining - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) Kiev has agreed to record areas where it uses US-supplied cluster munitions to make future demining efforts easier, US Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl said on Friday.

"The Ukrainian government has offered us assurances in writing on the responsible use of DPICMs (dual-purpose improved conventional munitions) including that they will not use the rounds in civilian populated urban environments, and that they will record where they use these rounds, which will simplify later demining efforts," Kahl said in a press briefing.