MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2022) Ukraine will reimburse shipowners for vessels damaged in the waters of the Danube River in the course of Russia's military operation, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian authorities issued an order on "Some Issues Ensuring the Safety of Navigation in the Waters of Ukrainian Ports in the Danube Region and Transportation by Rail" to "ensure the further possibility of ships entering the ports of Ukraine in the Danube region and in order to stabilize the situation of transportation by rail" and to provide guarantees to shipowners, railway and insurance companies.

"The order provides for the allocation of funds from the reserve fund of the state budget to compensate for damage caused by the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine and hostilities in Ukraine, and in case of refusal of insurers to provide insurance coverage," the ministry said on its website.

The ministry added that reimbursement will be provided "for charterers, operators and / or owners of sea and inland waterway vessels flying the flag of Ukraine and under the flags of foreign countries - in case of such vessels in the waters of Ukrainian ports in the Danube region, as well as for owners and / or operators of the warehouse admitted to circulation by the railways of the European standard - in case of stay of such rolling stock in the territory of Ukraine.

The ministry noted that the measure is aimed at averting potential threats "of a significant increase in the cost of insurance for these Ukrainian ports" and possible failures of insurance companies to reimburse damage to ships.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.