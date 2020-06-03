Ukraine to restart air travel in June as lockdown eases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine will restart domestic and international flights in June, officials announced Wednesday, as the country continues to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Ukraine will restart domestic and international flights in June, officials announced Wednesday, as the country continues to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"From June 5, we will launch domestic flights, and international flights from June 15," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a government meeting.

Ukraine sealed its borders and grounded regular flights in mid-March as part of efforts to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The ex-Soviet country is "actively negotiating" with other countries to restore air links, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said in a statement.

He said Ukraine was prioritising popular tourist destinations and countries that have brought the virus under control.

Prime Minister Shmygal also announced the reopening of cafes and restaurants starting Friday. Only outdoor cafes and open air terraces are currently open to visitors.

Ukraine last month began easing anti-virus restrictions by reopening beauty salons, dental clinics, parks and its three subway systems in the country.

Shopping malls in the capital Kiev reopened on Saturday, with adjoining food courts and cinemas remaining closed for the time being.

Long-distance and local train services also restarted earlier this week as part of an easing of virus restrictions.

Health officials in Ukraine, which has a population of around 40 million, reported Wednesday 24,823 coronavirus cases and 735 deaths.