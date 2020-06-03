UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Restart Air Travel In June As Lockdown Eases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 08:41 PM

Ukraine to restart air travel in June as lockdown eases

Ukraine will restart domestic and international flights in June, officials announced Wednesday, as the country continues to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus

Kiev, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Ukraine will restart domestic and international flights in June, officials announced Wednesday, as the country continues to ease lockdown measures imposed to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"From June 5, we will launch domestic flights, and international flights from June 15," Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said at a government meeting.

Ukraine sealed its borders and grounded regular flights in mid-March as part of efforts to slow the spread of the pandemic.

The ex-Soviet country is "actively negotiating" with other countries to restore air links, Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said in a statement.

He said Ukraine was prioritising popular tourist destinations and countries that have brought the virus under control.

Prime Minister Shmygal also announced the reopening of cafes and restaurants starting Friday. Only outdoor cafes and open air terraces are currently open to visitors.

Ukraine last month began easing anti-virus restrictions by reopening beauty salons, dental clinics, parks and its three subway systems in the country.

Shopping malls in the capital Kiev reopened on Saturday, with adjoining food courts and cinemas remaining closed for the time being.

Long-distance and local train services also restarted earlier this week as part of an easing of virus restrictions.

Health officials in Ukraine, which has a population of around 40 million, reported Wednesday 24,823 coronavirus cases and 735 deaths.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Ukraine Kiev June From Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Back to business: UAE reaffirms continued support ..

34 minutes ago

OIC: 5 More Member States Receive UrgentFinancial ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber discusses challenges facing work ..

46 minutes ago

Zaki Nusseibeh, US Ambassador discuss ways of stre ..

1 hour ago

Jafza conducts massive disinfection drive equivale ..

1 hour ago

Emirates Post resumes postal services to Pakistan

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.