Ukraine to Resume Electricity Export to Slovakia on Monday - Power Grid Operator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine will resume the export of electric energy to Slovakia starting April 17, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2023) Ukraine will resume the export of electric energy to Slovakia starting April 17, Ukrainian power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Saturday.

"Starting Monday, April 17, Ukraine can start the export of electric energy to Slovakia in the amount of 200 MW per hour. The relevant auction on distributing the capacity of the Slovakia-bound interstate power network was carried out today for the date of supply of April 17," Ukrenergo said on its Telegram channel.

The entire amount of Slovakia-bound Ukrainian electricity was distributed among four participants, the statement also said, adding that Ukraine resumed its electricity exports on April 11 and has since been delivering energy to Poland and Moldova.

The European Network of Transmission System Operators (ENTSO-E) limits the maximum capacity for electric energy exports to Europe to 400 MW. Ukrenergo said it was working with its European partners on the possibility of increasing the limit.

Earlier in the week, Ukrainian Minister of Energy German Galushchenko said that Ukraine will resume its export of electric energy to Europe, provided that the needs of Ukrainian consumers are covered and the energy is generated with excess.