Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Resume Electricity Exports To Moldova, Poland - Ukrenergo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 09:11 PM

Ukraine to Resume Electricity Exports to Moldova, Poland - Ukrenergo

Ukraine has decided to resume electricity exports to Moldova and Poland after the country's energy ministry announced the resumption of electricity exports to European states provided there is surplus production, power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Ukraine has decided to resume electricity exports to Moldova and Poland after the country's energy ministry announced the resumption of electricity exports to European states provided there is surplus production, power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday.

On Friday, Ukraine's energy ministry decided to resume electricity exports to Europe on the condition of priority supply of electricity to Ukrainian consumers and surplus production in the country's energy system.

"Ukrenergo has held the first auction to distribute capacity for electricity exports to Moldova with the delivery date (set for) April 11. The auction resulted in the allocation of 51% (330 of 650 megawatts) of all available grid capacity in this direction among four participants," the company said on Telegram.

An auction to allocate 80 megawatts for export to Poland will be held on Monday, with the delivery date set for April 12, the statement said.

In addition, the possibility of starting electricity exports to Slovakia is being discussed, the statement also read.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of the precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that Russia started carrying out on October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, Ukrenergo's head said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in the billions.

In March, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said that it appeared that the Russian military had changed targets for its missile strikes from energy infrastructure to military facilities.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Electricity Exports Ukraine Russia Europe Company Poland Slovakia Moldova February March April May October November All From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm ..

Awais directed to facilitates participants of Youm-e-Ali processions

4 minutes ago
 Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali ..

Shia Ulema Council to address PC about Youm-e-Ali procession on April 11

4 minutes ago
 Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Mu ..

Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musarrat Hilali pays surprise vi ..

4 minutes ago
 PBS collects 97% census data; extends fieldwork in ..

PBS collects 97% census data; extends fieldwork in 19 major cities till April 15 ..

4 minutes ago
 DC checks anti-dengue teams' field performance

DC checks anti-dengue teams' field performance

4 minutes ago
 Illegal oil seized during crackdown

Illegal oil seized during crackdown

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.