Ukraine to Resume Electricity Exports to Moldova, Poland - Ukrenergo

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukraine has decided to resume electricity exports to Moldova and Poland after the country's energy ministry announced the resumption of electricity exports to European states provided there is surplus production, power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Ukraine has decided to resume electricity exports to Moldova and Poland after the country's energy ministry announced the resumption of electricity exports to European states provided there is surplus production, power grid operator Ukrenergo said on Monday.

On Friday, Ukraine's energy ministry decided to resume electricity exports to Europe on the condition of priority supply of electricity to Ukrainian consumers and surplus production in the country's energy system.

"Ukrenergo has held the first auction to distribute capacity for electricity exports to Moldova with the delivery date (set for) April 11. The auction resulted in the allocation of 51% (330 of 650 megawatts) of all available grid capacity in this direction among four participants," the company said on Telegram.

An auction to allocate 80 megawatts for export to Poland will be held on Monday, with the delivery date set for April 12, the statement said.

In addition, the possibility of starting electricity exports to Slovakia is being discussed, the statement also read.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said in November of last year that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of the precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure that Russia started carrying out on October 10, 2022 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge). In February, Ukrenergo's head said that direct damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure caused by Russian strikes may amount to hundreds of millions of Dollars, with economic losses ranging in the billions.

In March, the deputy chief of Ukrainian military intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, said that it appeared that the Russian military had changed targets for its missile strikes from energy infrastructure to military facilities.