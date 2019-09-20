UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Resume Payments Of Pensions To Residents Of Breakaway Regions- Foreign Minister

The Ukrainian authorities will resume pension payments to residents of the parts of the Donbas region that are not controlled by Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said, without providing any further details

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2019) The Ukrainian authorities will resume pension payments to residents of the parts of the Donbas region that are not controlled by Kiev, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko said, without providing any further details.

"We will resume payment of pensions," Prystaiko told Evropeiska Pravda newspaper in an interview published on Friday.

In summer of 2014, Kiev stopped paying pensions and salaries to public sector employees in the areas in the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, which proclaimed independence from Ukraine in spring of that same year. In November 2014, then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko imposed an economic blockade on those areas, withdrawing state institutions and banks from them.

In 2015, the authorities of the self-proclaimed people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk began paying their own pensions and salaries to residents within the two territories.

