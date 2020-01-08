Ukraine to Send Experts to Iran to Assist Boeing 737 Crash Probe - Prime Minister

(@imziishan)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukraine will send experts to Iran for assisting the search operation and the probe into the reasons behind the Boeing 737 deadly crash, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.

The aircraft crashed earlier in the day near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after taking off, with over 170 people on board.

"We are preparing a business trip of a group that will assist the search operation and investigate the reasons behind the catastrophe," Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel.