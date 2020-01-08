UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Send Experts To Iran To Assist Boeing 737 Crash Probe - Prime Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:50 PM

Ukraine to Send Experts to Iran to Assist Boeing 737 Crash Probe - Prime Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Ukraine will send experts to Iran for assisting the search operation and the probe into the reasons behind the Boeing 737 deadly crash, Prime Minister Oleksiy Honcharuk said on Wednesday.

The aircraft crashed earlier in the day near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport soon after taking off, with over 170 people on board.

"We are preparing a business trip of a group that will assist the search operation and investigate the reasons behind the catastrophe," Honcharuk wrote on his Telegram channel.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Ukraine Iran Tehran Airport

Recent Stories

Iran’s Foreign Minister says they launched missi ..

16 minutes ago

The Most Awaited In-Flight Entertainment System is ..

21 minutes ago

Flour price goes up in Peshawar, creates trouble f ..

35 minutes ago

80 people died in Iran's missiles attack at an Ira ..

55 minutes ago

UAE Press: Dubai&#039;s new visa holds promise for ..

3 hours ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 January 2020

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.