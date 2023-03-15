Ukraine to Soon Receive MiG-29 Fighters From 'Several Countries' - Polish Cabinet

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) Ukraine will soon receive MiG-29 fighter jets from several countries at once, Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the country can transfer MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine within the next four to six weeks.

"We already have clear declarations from the countries that will send (jets), but we have agreed that they will announce such decisions in the appropriate time and within the appropriate procedures," Muller told a briefing.