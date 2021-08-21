Ukraine to Spend $7.5Bln on Missile Armament by 2031 - Security Council Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine made a decision on Friday to invest approximately $7.5 billion in the development of missile weapons by 2031 to reduce the country's reliance on foreign allies, Chairman Oleksiy Danilov said.

"The only thing I can tell you is that we will have to spend on that program more than 200 billion hryvnias [$7.5 billion] by 2031. We cannot wait for our partners to supply or not this or that weapon. Our goal is to have weapons that are made by ourselves," Danilov told a briefing.

The Ukrainian government has already earmarked 3.3 billion hryvnias for this program this year, as well as $36 million on vital military equipment, he said.