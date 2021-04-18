UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Start Mass Vaccination After Amassing 1Mln Doses - Deputy Health Minister

Ukraine to Start Mass Vaccination After Amassing 1Mln Doses - Deputy Health Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2021) Ukraine will start a mass vaccination campaign as soon as it amasses 1 million doses, the deputy health minister told a state news channel on Sunday.

Ukraine began immunizing priority groups in February after receiving 500,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"Our goal is to launch a mass immunization campaign as soon as possible because we aim to vaccinate 70% of the population by the end of the year. As we continue receiving vaccines we are waiting to have about a million doses in stock before we ... start vaccinating everyone," Viktor Lyashko told Ukraina 24.

Lyashko, who serves as Ukraine's chief sanitary doctor, said that people aged 60 and over as well as patients with underlying conditions would be put at the front of the vaccine line.

