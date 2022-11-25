UrduPoint.com

Ukraine To Stop Exporting Firewood Amid Energy Emergency - Prime Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published November 25, 2022 | 10:36 PM

The Ukrainian government made a decision to suspend its firewood exports due to disruptions of energy infrastructure caused by Russian missile strikes, the prime minister of the country, Denys Shmyhal, said on Friday

"The government decided to ban the export of firewood. This (measure) will contribute to its accumulation in Ukraine," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

He noted that in many settlements, especially in those near the front line, wood was currently the main resource for heating, adding that Russian air strikes on energy infrastructure only increased its strategic importance.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's electricity transmission system operator Ukrenergo said that reconnection of consumers was in progress following Thursday's disruptions resulted in mass blackouts, with electricity producers on track to provide more than 70% of the country's consumption needs. Later, International Atomic Energy Agency reported three Ukrainian nuclear power plants had been reconnected to external power supply.

Russia has been delivering air strikes on Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure since October 10, two days after the bombing of the Crimean bridge, which Moscow has blamed on the Ukrainian special services.

