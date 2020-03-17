Ukraine to Suspend Bus, Air, Rail Services From March 18 to Contain COVID-19 - Minister

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The Ukrainian cabinet decided to suspend bus, air and rail services, as well as subway operation from 10:00 a.m. GMT March 18 to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Infrastructure Minister Vladyslav Krykliy said Monday.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the cabinet to take appropriate measures.

"The government's decision for your safety: from 12:00 [local time] on March 18, 2020, railway, air, bus intercity and interregional passenger services in Ukraine are terminated. Subway stops operating in cities," Krykliy wrote in his Telegram channel.

The cabinet imposed quarantine from March 12 to April 3 in all educational establishments and banned public events.

According to the latest data from the Health Ministry, seven cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Ukraine. The first death in Ukraine as a result of the novel coronavirus was registered on March 13.