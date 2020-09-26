Ukraine to Suspend Organizers of Training Flights While Investigating Cause of Plane Crash

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Saturday that he instructed to suspend those behind organizing the training flights for the duration of the investigation into the causes of last night's military transport plane crash outside Kharkiv

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Saturday that he instructed to suspend those behind organizing the training flights for the duration of the investigation into the causes of last night's military transport plane crash outside Kharkiv.

"I instruct the Minister of Defense of Ukraine to ensure the impartiality of the investigation, to suspend the persons responsible for organizing the training flights for the duration of the investigation, in accordance with the current Ukrainian legislation," Shmyhal said during an emergency cabinet meeting.

Late on Friday, a military transport plane taking part in the training program crashed outside the Ukrainian town of Chuhuiv in the eastern Kharkiv Region with 27 people on board. According to emergency services, 26 people have died in the crash and one person is in hospital with critical injuries.