Ukraine to Take Part in 7 NATO-Hosted Drills in 2021 - Defense Ministry

Ukraine is planning to participate in seven joint military exercises with NATO this year, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) Ukraine is planning to participate in seven joint military exercises with NATO this year, the country's defense ministry said on Wednesday.

"Being NATO's Enhanced Opportunities Partner, the Ukrainian armed forces are engaged in a number of planned training activities for the alliance forces throughout 2021. ... Among the drills, which the North Atlantic Alliance invited Ukraine to, are Steadfast Cobalt, Ramstein Apex, Ramstein Ambition, Steadfast Defender, Noble Bonus, Steadfast Jupiter, Steadfast Leda," the ministry said in a statement.

According to Defense Minister Andrii Taran, the Ukrainian military has been enhanced over the years of joint exercises with NATO.

"This recognition has been transformed into trust and a willingness to involve Ukrainians in the development of 'collective defense,'" Taran noted.

Ukraine has been trying to join NATO after canceling its non-aligned status in 2014. Kiev changed its constitution in 2019 to enshrine its aspiration for the alliance membership, a move that was met with criticism in Russia. Moscow has repeatedly criticized the NATO buildup in Eastern Europe.

In June 2019, Ukraine acquired the status of a NATO Enhanced Opportunities Partner. The country's new status does not imply its membership in the alliance, however, the military bloc continues to support Kiev's aspiration to become a full member.