Ukraine to Take Part in Turkish-Led Naval Drills in Western Mediterranean - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Ukrainian sailors will take part in an annual Turkish-led naval exercise that will be staged in the western Mediterranean, a Ukrainian military-affiliated news agency said.

The war games, called Dogu Akdeniz (Eastern Mediterranean), are scheduled for late 2021.

Armia Inform reported that Ukrainian naval officers participated in the planning of the multinational exercise. The talks were held in a virtual setting due to coronavirus restrictions.