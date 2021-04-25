UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine To Take Part In Turkish-Led Naval Drills In Western Mediterranean - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 54 seconds ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Ukraine to Take Part in Turkish-Led Naval Drills in Western Mediterranean - Reports

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2021) Ukrainian sailors will take part in an annual Turkish-led naval exercise that will be staged in the western Mediterranean, a Ukrainian military-affiliated news agency said.

The war games, called Dogu Akdeniz (Eastern Mediterranean), are scheduled for late 2021.

Armia Inform reported that Ukrainian naval officers participated in the planning of the multinational exercise. The talks were held in a virtual setting due to coronavirus restrictions.

Related Topics

Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Erdogan, Aliyev Discuss Biden's Recognition of Arm ..

32 minutes ago

Azerbaijani President Calls US Designation of Arme ..

32 minutes ago

Eight-year old boy injured of dog bite in Tharpaka ..

38 minutes ago

UNSC strongly condemns Quetta terrorist attack, ca ..

38 minutes ago

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar meets notables

38 minutes ago

Chief Minister Buzdar inaugurates development proj ..

38 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.