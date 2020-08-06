UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Take Part In US-Led Saber Junction 20 Military Drills In Germany - Kiev

Thu 06th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) Ukrainian paratroopers will participate in the US Army Europe-directed annual military drills Saber Junction 20 in Germany, which started earlier in August, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The multinational exercise 'Saber Junction ” 2020' has started in the Federal Republic of Germany. The exercise will take place at the Joint Multinational Readiness Centre in Hohenfels. 17 different countries will participate in the exercise. Ukraine will be represented by a unit of the 80th Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, stationed in the Lviv Region," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the Ukrainian unit has already undergone a 14-day quarantine on the territory of the military base and started training after receiving the necessary equipment.

Saber Junction 20 is conducted by the 7th Army Training Command of the US troops in Europe to assess the readiness of the US Army's 173rd Airborne Brigade to execute unified land operations in a joint and combined environment and to promote interoperability with participating partner countries. This year, the drills are set to last from August 3-27.

