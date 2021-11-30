Ukraine to Team Up With Apple to Conduct Population Census - President

Ukraine will team up with US-based technology corporation Apple to conduct its population census as part of efforts to digitalize the country in a more effective way, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Ukraine will team up with US-based technology corporation Apple to conduct its population census as part of efforts to digitalize the country in a more effective way, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

In early September, Zelenskyy discussed opportunities for new joint projects with Apple CEO Tim Cook during his visit to Washington. In particular, they discussed the perspective of the implementation of a census in Ukraine similar to that carried out in the United States with Apple's participation last year.

"I am proud that Ukraine will be the second country in the world to conduct a census in collaboration with @Apple. An important Memorandum of Understanding was signed today between @mintsyfra (Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine) and this technological giant.

Digitization is an unconditional priority for our state," Zelenskyy tweeted.

Last week, the president said that Kiev cooperates with microsoft and Apple in the development of software to conduct digital elections and operate digital customs services.

The census in Ukraine is scheduled for 2023, Cabinet Minister Oleh Nemchinov said in spring. The government conducted the census in early 2020, when the country's population was put at 37 million people, a decline compared to over 48 million citizens recorded during the first all-Ukrainian census, held in 2001.