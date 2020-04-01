UrduPoint.com
Ukraine To Tighten COVID-19 Quarantine During Easter Celebrations - President's Office

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 07:07 PM

The Ukrainian authorities have decided to tighten its COVID-19 quarantine from April 6-24, in particular, due to the upcoming Easter celebrations, the presidential office said on Wednesday following a meeting chaired by the leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the fight against the pandemic

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2020) The Ukrainian authorities have decided to tighten its COVID-19 quarantine from April 6-24, in particular, due to the upcoming Easter celebrations, the presidential office said on Wednesday following a meeting chaired by the leader, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the fight against the pandemic.

"The parties reviewed the possibility of introducing additional, more strict quarantine measures. In particular, the sides discussed the mode "everyone in masks" from April 6-24 and the restriction on the number of people on the street. After all, the peak incidence of coronavirus is expected on Easter," the office said in a statement.

In addition, the participants also discussed "lists of low-income categories of citizens" so that the authorities can provide financial aid to the poorest Ukrainians during the quarantine.

The government also is launching a special program aimed at creating jobs for those who came from abroad or lost their jobs due to the pandemic, the statement read.

The authorities previously introduced a quarantine from March 12 to April 3 for all educational institutions and banned public gatherings. Last week, the Ukrainian cabinet declared a nationwide state of emergency until April 24 to slow down the spread of the infection.

To date, Ukraine has confirmed 669 cases of the disease, including 17 fatalities. Meanwhile, 10 patients have recovered.

