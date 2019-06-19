Ukraine to Try to Arrest Suspect in MH17 Crash Case - Prosecutor General

(@imziishan)

Ukraine will try to arrest a person suspected of involvement in the crash of the MH17 flight in Donbas in 2014, the country's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Wednesday, commenting on statements by international investigators of the crash, whose conclusions had previously been called ungrounded by Russian officials

NIEUWEGEIN (The Netherlands) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 19th June Ukraine will try to arrest a person suspected of involvement in the crash of the MH17 flight in Donbas in 2014, the country's Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko said Wednesday, commenting on statements by international investigators of the crash, whose conclusions had previously been called ungrounded by Russian officials.

Earlier Wednesday, the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) announced the Names of four suspects. According to the statement, suspects Igor Girkin, Sergey Dubinsky and Oleg Pulatov are Russians, suspect Leonid Kharchenko is Ukrainian.

The JIT reported that the MH17 crash case trial would be held in the Netherlands, it would begin on March 9, 2020.

"We will try to arrest this person and do everything possible for this. If we succeed, we will organize a video link with the Dutch court. According to our international agreements between Ukraine and the Netherlands, we will enforce the court verdict against that person," Lutsenko told journalists.