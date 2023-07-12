Ukraine to Use Cluster Munitions Exclusively Against Military Targets - Zelenskyy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Ukraine will use cluster munitions provided by the US only against military targets, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Wednesday.

Last week, the US unveiled a new military assistance package for Ukraine that includes cluster munitions.

"The assistance that we can receive from the United States with regards to the decision on the cluster munitions, we are talking only about the use of cluster munitions only against military targets, only against the occupied territories of Ukraine. This can be controlled and will not be used against anything else," Zelenskyy said at a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Vilnius.