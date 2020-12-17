Ukraine to Vaccinate Uncontrolled Territories' Residents Against COVID-19- Health Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is preparing a national plan to vaccinate all citizens against coronavirus, including Ukrainians who live in non-government controlled territories, the head of the department, Maksym Stepanov, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Stepanov said that the ministry planned to start the first vaccination against COVID-19 in February 2021, and continued negotiations with vaccine manufacturing companies.

"We are finishing the development of the national plan for the introduction of vaccination against COVID-19 in Ukraine. I think that on Friday I will be able to sign and approve it... Yesterday, I ordered some changes to the national plan. To provide the vaccination for Ukrainians who live in the temporarily occupied territories," Stepanov said at a briefing.

Stepanov said that the health ministry has clearly worked out all stages of vaccination. In particular, at the first stage, it is planned to vaccinate at least 700,000 people: medical workers, the military personnel who are participating in the operation in the break-away areas of Donbas, social workers, boarding schools and homes for the elderly.

Stepanov added that the resources budgeted for 2021 were not enough to purchase vaccines, with about 2.6 billion hryvnias (about $93.7 million) allocated for the vaccination, which is almost six times less than the required amount. He noted that the ministry was looking for other options to accumulate the necessary funds.