Ukraine Told US Willing To Negotiate, Now Onus On Russia To Show Readiness - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published November 11, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Ukraine Told US Willing to Negotiate, Now Onus on Russia to Show Readiness - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) The United States has heard from Ukraine that Kiev is willing to negotiate with Russia in good faith and it is up to Moscow now to demonstrate readiness to do so, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"The Ukrainians have made clear their belief that this war will ultimately end at the negotiating table," Price said during a press briefing on Thursday. "So again, the onus remains on Moscow to demonstrate not only through in word but also in deed, that it is ready to negotiate, (that) it is ready to meet what the world has very, very clearly heard from our Ukrainian partners. And that they are ready willing to sit down and engage in good faith."

Price said Russia has only occasionally voiced the sentiment to negotiate with Ukraine to end the current conflict.

"Unfortunately, we've only seen the Russians pair that sentiment with brutal aggression against the Ukrainian people, now targeting more and more Ukrainian infrastructure targeting food, targeting food storage throughout the country, heating, water, sanitation services," Price added.

Earlier in the week, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy laid out the conditions for negotiations with Russia that include restoring the country's territorial integrity, respecting the UN Charter, providing compensation for conflict-induced damages as well as guarantees that hostilities will not be repeated in the future, among others.

In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open for talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop hostilities.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova reiterated on Wednesday Russia's position, saying that Moscow had not refused to engage in talks with Kiev.

