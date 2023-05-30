Ukraine Torturing People in Kherson Who Cooperated With Russia in 2022 - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

KHERSON REGION (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has opened torture chambers to get testimony from people who had cooperated with the Russian authorities while the city was under Russia's control between March and November 2022, a Russian law enforcement source told Sputnik on Tuesday, citing their sources in the Ukrainian police.

The source said the torture rooms were created at two district police departments, Dniprovsky and Komsomolsky. While mostly Ukrainians work at the Dniprovsky department, locals are not allowed into the second one, as only foreign mercenaries speaking English, Polish and Georgian work there, the source said.

Vladimir Malina, a former business assistant who decided to stay in Kherson after the withdrawal of the Russian troops, died in the torture chamber of the Dniprovsky police department.

"(He) was kept in the torture chamber of the Dniprovsky district department, (he was) brutally beaten, the next day, he died in the cell. In order to hide his death, for three days, two (former) employees of the Russian humanitarian center (in Kherson), Roman Gavrilyuk and Igor Gurov, who were detained with him, were tortured and forced to write an explanation that Vladimir Malina was released together with them," the source said.

Several people were tortured to death in these chambers, including a nurse and an investigator, the source said, adding that all of them are recognized as missing.

Besides, the SBU uses a network of agents to identify and arrest people who had previously cooperated with Russia.

"Activists, SBU agents from among local residents, who remained in the city after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops in March 2022, are engaged in the denunciation of 'collaborators.' Thanks to the information received from our source in the National Police of Ukraine, we became aware of the names of some of them, as well as those who suffered from their actions," the source said.

Dmitry Ovchar is one of the SBU's most active agents, the source said. He wrote a denunciation of a Ukrainian police officer, Alexander Zaikin, who continued to work in the Russian police after the Ukrainian troops left the city. Soon after the denunciation, Zaikin was arrested and sentenced to five years in prison.

The source also said that Russian law enforcement agencies now know the names of those who intentionally, on the instructions of the SBU, applied for work in the Russian administration to spy on it.

Russia established control over Kherson soon after the launch of the military operation in Ukraine. In October, the republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia were incorporated into Russia following referendums.

In November, the Russian Defense Ministry announced the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and hardware from the right bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Region, citing the need to build up defenses on the left bank. Soon after that, the Ukrainian forces entered Kherson.