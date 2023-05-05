Ukraine Trains 10,000 Drone Operators Under Its 'Army of Drones' Project - Kiev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2023) Ukrainian Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said on Thursday that Ukraine has already trained 10,000 drone operators for the "Army of Drones" project.

"We recently completed the first part of the UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) pilot training project: we have trained 10,000 pilots in that time," Fedorov said in a televised appearance on Ukrainian broadcasters.

The minister added that Kiev was planning to create 60 companies of combat drone operators under the project.

In July 2022, the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine announced that Kiev was starting a project for the mass purchase of reconnaissance drones and the training of operators called the "Army of Drones."