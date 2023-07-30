Open Menu

Ukraine Tried To Attack Moscow Using Drones, Russian Defense Ministry Confirms

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 30, 2023 | 07:40 AM

Ukraine Tried to Attack Moscow Using Drones, Russian Defense Ministry Confirms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2023) An attempt was made by the Kiev regime overnight to launch a terrorist attack in Moscow using three drones, the Russian Defense Ministry informed on Sunday.

"On the morning of July 30, an attempt of a terrorist attack by the Kiev regime using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on objects in the city of Moscow was thwarted.

One Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in the air by air defense over the territory of the Odintsovsky District of the Moscow region. Two more drones were suppressed by means of electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow-City non-residential building complex," the ministry said.

Earlier on Sunday, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Telegram that Ukrainian drones attacked the Russian capital overnight, damaging the facades of two office towers in the Moscow-City business center; there were no casualties.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Business Moscow Russia Vehicles Kiev July Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE President receives phone calls offering condol ..

UAE President receives phone calls offering condolences on passing of Saeed bin ..

7 hours ago
 King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasi ..

King of Malaysia receives UAE Ambassador on occasion of end of his tenure

9 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences for third day o ..

UAE President receives condolences for third day on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

9 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing o ..

Fujairah Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of P ..

Ajman Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Turki bin Mohmmed

12 hours ago
MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulatio ..

MoF issues Cabinet Decision on Executive Regulation of New Tax Procedures Law

12 hours ago
 MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additio ..

MoF announces new cabinet decision setting additional conditions for investment ..

12 hours ago
 MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties ..

MoF announces schedule of administrative penalties for corporate tax violations

12 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President of Maldives

14 hours ago
 7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

7th Al Dhaid Date Festival sees huge turnout

15 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives condolences from Rashid Meredov on Saeed bin Zayed’ ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World