Ukraine troops fight to save village in Russian crosshairs

NEAR VUGLEDAR, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :Facing constant artillery barrages, weary Ukrainian soldiers were fighting fiercely to protect the small eastern town of Vugledar, now in the crosshairs of the invading Russian force.

The town -- which sits some 130 kilometres (80 miles) southwest of the flashpoint city of Bakhmut that Russia has been trying to seize for months -- has been under relentless attack for days.

"The more time passes, the worse the situation gets," Oleksandr, 45, said from a trench just five kilometres from Vugledar.

The Russians "come, return and return again," he told AFP. "Every day our workload increases." Vugledar's elevation offers a commanding view of the surrounding countryside to whoever controls it.

Although there is no snow here at the moment, it is icy cold, especially when it rains.

"If we can, we sleep. If not, no. It's our job," Oleksandr said, his face creased with fatigue.

"This position is strategically important for them," adding that he was giving his all to prevent the town from falling to the Russians.

- 'Very very tense' - Roman, a 35-year-old commander, said the Russians "try to breach our defences from all sides... but they haven't succeeded".

His men are stationed on the edge of a wood, trying to hide from the reconnaissance drones of the Russian troops a mere five kilometres away.

"Since a few days, about a week, the situation has become very, very tense," he said.

If Vugledar falls, the Russians "can attack our positions nearby," he said.

Roman said the invading troops had vastly superior manpower, boosted in recent months by several hundred civilian conscripts, and were determined to conquer the whole of the eastern Donbas region.

"They have the equipment, they have the arms, and they have more men than us," he said.

It is still difficult to say which way this battle will go, given that Ukraine has been reinforced by arms from its Western allies, including tanks, armoured vehicles and modern weapons.

"No one knows what will happen but for the moment we have everything, we are holding our positions," he said.

- 'We will not leave' - Not far from the frontline, soldiers chop wood to reinforce trenches and to use as firewood to keep warm.

"We chop the wood here and the guys come to take it," said Volodymyr, 43, holding an axe.

In the nearby village of Bogoyavlenka, Andriy Sazhnev -- one of the rare civilians remaining -- said the last humanitarian aid arrived two weeks ago.

The 43-year-old said despite the increasing attacks and the lack of drinking water, over half the village's 300 residents decided to stay put.

His kitchen was damaged but he decided not to budge as his father "has problems walking" and his mother is 74.

"We will not leave," he said, defiantly.