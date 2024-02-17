Ukraine Troops Withdraw From Frontline City Avdiivka
Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) Ukrainian troops have withdrawn from the beleaguered frontline city of Avdiivka to avoid being encircled, new military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said Saturday, handing Russia its biggest symbolic victory following Kyiv's failed summer counter-offensive.
Russia has been trying to capture Avdiivka for months. It is the most significant territorial gain for Russian forces since they seized the eastern city of Bakhmut last May and comes ahead of the second anniversary of the start of the invasion.
"I decided to withdraw our units from the city and switch to defence on more favourable lines," Syrsky said on Facebook.
"Our soldiers performed their military duty with dignity, did everything possible to destroy the best Russian military units and inflicted significant losses on the enemy," Syrsky said.
This is the first major decision by Syrsky since his appointment on February 8 and he said it was taken to preserve the lives of soldiers and prevent their encirclement.
Ukraine is facing mounting pressure on the eastern front because of ammunition shortages, with a possible $60 billion package of US military aid held up in Washington since last year due to wrangling in Congress.
General Oleksandr Tarnavsky, who commands the Avdiivka area, said he had withdrawn from the city to "move to defence on more favourable lines".
"In a situation where the enemy is advancing over the corpses of their own soldiers with a ten-to-one shelling advantage, under constant bombardment, this is the only right decision," he said on Telegram.
"Encirclement was prevented, personnel were withdrawn, and our soldiers took up defence at the designated lines."
Before issuing orders to pull out of Avdiivka, Tarnavsky on Friday said several Ukrainian soldiers had been captured by Russian forces.
The battle for the industrial hub, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) north of the Russian-controlled city of Donetsk, has been one of the bloodiest of the two-year war.
Many compare it to the battle for Bakhmut, in which tens of thousands of soldiers were killed.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 February 2024
Hot US inflation report stops Wall Street stocks rebound
QMC plans to conduct building survey
Swiatek gets walkover into Qatar Open final clash with Rybakina
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Buenos Aires results11 minutes ago
-
Coups, conflicts and crises confront African summit12 minutes ago
-
Holloway blasts to hurdles world record at US Indoors12 minutes ago
-
Ailing Woods pulls out of Genesis Invitational in 2nd round21 minutes ago
-
Inter warm up for Atletico clash by going 10 points clear21 minutes ago
-
Sinner in Rotterdam semi-finals as injury-plagued Raonic quits21 minutes ago
-
Ailing Woods pulls out of Genesis Invitational in 2nd round21 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz into Buenos Aires semi-finals21 minutes ago
-
Mourners in Europe, US pay tribute to Navalny21 minutes ago
-
Ukrainian army says forces withdraw from Avdiivka21 minutes ago
-
Potential Mbappe arrival excites Madrid fans after PSG decision22 minutes ago
-
Blinken in 'candid, constructive' talks with China's Wang22 minutes ago