Ukraine Trying to Discredit Zapad-2021 Drills, Spreading Fake Info - Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Fake information is being distributed to Russian media in a bid to discredit the Russian-Belarusian Zapad-2021 military drills, which kicked off on Friday, this slander campaign is coordinated from Ukraine, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Some media outlets released reports about alleged illness of Russian servicemen taking part in the drills, the defense ministry recalled, emphasizing that the information "has nothing to do with reality,"

"We draw your attention to the fact that this is not the first case of fake information distribution to Russian media in the past few days.

It is coordinated from the territory of Ukraine and aimed at discrediting the joint strategic exercise Zapad-2021," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Many Russian media outlets have received e-mails with fake information, the ministry noted.

"Unfortunately, some media outlets released the fake information without any check," the ministry concluded.