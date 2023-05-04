Ukraine Trying to Divert Attention From Counteroffensive With Flashy Drone Attack - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The recent drone attack on Russia's Kremlin is Ukraine's symbolically charged but otherwise hopeless attempt to divert attention from its much-touted counteroffensive, French geopolitical analyst Xavier Moreau told Sputnik.

Russia has said its air defenses downed two drones on Tuesday night as they attempted to strike the Kremlin. Moscow labeled the botched bombing as a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kiev has denied playing a role in the attack.

"This drone attack, by the Kiev regime is no doubt a diversion, as are the few attacks on railways or oil depots, from the offensive that the Ukrainian army is supposed to prepare. It is also supposed to boost morale and reassure NATO on the combativity of the Ukrainian army," Moreau said.

The former French officer and executive in the defense industry said that the failed drone bombing and attacks on Russian fuel infrastructure were "relatively spectacular actions" that had no effect on the Russian army or its fuel supply.

"It is an ineffective action, but with a high symbolic charge. In terms of communication, it is very strong," the expert said.

Moscow has rejected suggestions by Ukraine and the United States that the attempted drone strike was a false-flag operation launched by Russia to get an excuse for bombing Kiev or, much less, an act of resistance that Kiev attributed to "guerrillas."

Moreau also called these claims ridiculous, much like the accusations hurled against Russia in the wake of the Nord Stream pipeline bombings.

Russia has never bombed Kiev nor has it had a reason to endanger the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, limiting its operations to Kiev's outskirts, the expert said. He added that the rare bombs that have fallen on the Ukrainian capital have been the result of errors by the Ukrainian air defenses.

At the same time, the French expert expressed confidence that Russia would undoubtedly respond to the drone attack, though adding that it was impossible to say how exactly. At the same time, the expert said that Moscow would definitely not want to make a martyr of Zelenskyy by bombing his residence in Kiev.

"I don't believe Zelenskyy will be targeted and made a martyr. It would be counterproductive for Moscow. By the way, the president's Ukrainian handlerms would have great difficulty replacing him. His presence is essential to everyone around him," the expert told Sputnik.

Moreau suggested that further drone attacks were possible, given the ease with which a drone can be smuggled into Moscow in the back of a truck.

"But this is in no way comparable to the damage that the Russian glider bombs are doing to the Ukrainian attempts to regroup troops and material concentrations being prepared for the offensive that Kiev announces. The last two precise Russian bombardments destroyed 400 tonnes of equipment. That's what hurts," Moreau concluded.