UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Trying To Divert Attention From Counteroffensive With Flashy Drone Attack - Expert

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Ukraine Trying to Divert Attention From Counteroffensive With Flashy Drone Attack - Expert

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) The recent drone attack on Russia's Kremlin is Ukraine's symbolically charged but otherwise hopeless attempt to divert attention from its much-touted counteroffensive, French geopolitical analyst Xavier Moreau told Sputnik.

Russia has said its air defenses downed two drones on Tuesday night as they attempted to strike the Kremlin. Moscow labeled the botched bombing as a Ukrainian assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kiev has denied playing a role in the attack.

"This drone attack, by the Kiev regime is no doubt a diversion, as are the few attacks on railways or oil depots, from the offensive that the Ukrainian army is supposed to prepare. It is also supposed to boost morale and reassure NATO on the combativity of the Ukrainian army," Moreau said.

The former French officer and executive in the defense industry said that the failed drone bombing and attacks on Russian fuel infrastructure were "relatively spectacular actions" that had no effect on the Russian army or its fuel supply.

"It is an ineffective action, but with a high symbolic charge. In terms of communication, it is very strong," the expert said.

Moscow has rejected suggestions by Ukraine and the United States that the attempted drone strike was a false-flag operation launched by Russia to get an excuse for bombing Kiev or, much less, an act of resistance that Kiev attributed to "guerrillas."

Moreau also called these claims ridiculous, much like the accusations hurled against Russia in the wake of the Nord Stream pipeline bombings.

Russia has never bombed Kiev nor has it had a reason to endanger the life of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, limiting its operations to Kiev's outskirts, the expert said. He added that the rare bombs that have fallen on the Ukrainian capital have been the result of errors by the Ukrainian air defenses.

At the same time, the French expert expressed confidence that Russia would undoubtedly respond to the drone attack, though adding that it was impossible to say how exactly. At the same time, the expert said that Moscow would definitely not want to make a martyr of Zelenskyy by bombing his residence in Kiev.

"I don't believe Zelenskyy will be targeted and made a martyr. It would be counterproductive for Moscow. By the way, the president's Ukrainian handlerms would have great difficulty replacing him. His presence is essential to everyone around him," the expert told Sputnik.

Moreau suggested that further drone attacks were possible, given the ease with which a drone can be smuggled into Moscow in the back of a truck.

"But this is in no way comparable to the damage that the Russian glider bombs are doing to the Ukrainian attempts to regroup troops and material concentrations being prepared for the offensive that Kiev announces. The last two precise Russian bombardments destroyed 400 tonnes of equipment. That's what hurts," Moreau concluded.

Related Topics

Drone Attack NATO Army Ukraine Moscow Russia Oil Nord Vladimir Putin Same Kiev United States From Industry

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution ..

Sharjah Ruler&#039;s messages a moral constitution for sports, athletes: Sports ..

20 minutes ago
 Assessment being carried out to assess future requ ..

Assessment being carried out to assess future requirements of water in ICT: NA t ..

2 hours ago
 Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed ..

Vietnam&#039;s Vice President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

2 hours ago
 Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with ter ..

Six soldiers martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists

2 hours ago
 Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commande ..

Commander of Joint Operations meets U.S. Commander of Ninth Air Force

2 hours ago
 Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainabi ..

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi organises Sustainability Day

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.