Ukraine, Turkey Discuss Diversification of Energy Supplies - Ministry

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) The energy chiefs of Ukraine and Turkey, Herman Halushchenko and Fatih Donmez, discussed on Thursday the diversification of energy supplies and other issues in the energy field, the Ukrainian Ministry of Energy said.

"The sides discussed issues of boosting energy security in the region, diversification of energy supplies, development of renewable energy," the ministry said in a statement.

The Turkish side confirmed its interest in the use of Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities, backed the use of gas reverse by the Trans-Balkan route, and voiced its plans to cooperate with Ukraine in the production of hydrocarbons on the Black Sea shelf in the future, the statement read.

The ministers also discussed cooperation in the development of renewables, it added.