Ukraine, Turkey Jointly Develop Next Generation Akinci Combat Drone - State Defense Firm

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Ukrainian state-run company Ukrspetsexport and Turkish firm Baykar Defence are developing their first joint project, a next generation drone called Akinci, Ukrainian defense company Ukroboronprom said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Ukrspetsexport, which is part of Ukroboronprom, and Baykar Defence created a joint venture to develop high-precision weapons and aerospace technologies.

"The new generation Akinci combat drone is being developed to satisfy the needs of armed conflicts of the 21st century and primarily designed for both Turkish and Ukrainian armed forces. One of its main advantages is the capability of carrying out high-precision strikes with the same weapons used by jets, meaning heavy bombs with a weight of hundreds of kilograms," Ukroboronprom Director General Pavlo Bukin said, as quoted by the company's press service.

The new heavy-class drone will be equipped with two Ukrainian-made engines, which will allow the aircraft to fly at a height of more than 12 kilometers (over 7 miles). The drone will be able to carry more a payload weihging more than a tonne. The drone will be armed with guided missiles as well as various bombs, including high-precision ones.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is named after akinci, the light cavalry of the early Ottoman army that attacked its enemies with arrows to avoid melee combat.