UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, Turkey Jointly Develop Next Generation Akinci Combat Drone - State Defense Firm

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 20th August 2019 | 04:31 PM

Ukraine, Turkey Jointly Develop Next Generation Akinci Combat Drone - State Defense Firm

Ukrainian state-run company Ukrspetsexport and Turkish firm Baykar Defence are developing their first joint project, a next generation drone called Akinci, Ukrainian defense company Ukroboronprom said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Ukrainian state-run company Ukrspetsexport and Turkish firm Baykar Defence are developing their first joint project, a next generation drone called Akinci, Ukrainian defense company Ukroboronprom said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, Ukrspetsexport, which is part of Ukroboronprom, and Baykar Defence created a joint venture to develop high-precision weapons and aerospace technologies.

"The new generation Akinci combat drone is being developed to satisfy the needs of armed conflicts of the 21st century and primarily designed for both Turkish and Ukrainian armed forces. One of its main advantages is the capability of carrying out high-precision strikes with the same weapons used by jets, meaning heavy bombs with a weight of hundreds of kilograms," Ukroboronprom Director General Pavlo Bukin said, as quoted by the company's press service.

The new heavy-class drone will be equipped with two Ukrainian-made engines, which will allow the aircraft to fly at a height of more than 12 kilometers (over 7 miles). The drone will be able to carry more a payload weihging more than a tonne. The drone will be armed with guided missiles as well as various bombs, including high-precision ones.

The unmanned aerial vehicle is named after akinci, the light cavalry of the early Ottoman army that attacked its enemies with arrows to avoid melee combat.

Related Topics

Drone Century Army Company Vehicle Same Weight

Recent Stories

COMSATS University Islamabad, Lahore Campus hosted ..

8 minutes ago

Two killed in separate incidents in D I Khan

7 minutes ago

Parliament enacts seven laws in first year

2 minutes ago

Hot, humid weather forecast for KP

2 minutes ago

Putin, Macron Discussed Ukraine, Experts to Prepar ..

2 minutes ago

Deputy Inspector General, National Highways and Mo ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.