Ukraine, Turkey Sign Bilateral Documents to Boost Military Cooperation - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Ukraine and Turkey on Friday signed a Memorandum of Intent between defense ministries and a Framework Military Agreement between the governments, the press office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy is currently on an official two-day working visit in Turkey.

"A number of bilateral documents were signed in Istanbul in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to Turkey, and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the press office said.

The Framework Military Agreement, signed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, envisions creating a legal basis for expanding Ukrainian-Turkish defense cooperation.

In addition, the Memorandum of Intent, signed by Taran and President of Turkish Defense Industries Ismail Demir, confirms the desire of both sides to develop their defense-industrial programs and establish long-term cooperation.

During a joint briefing with Erdogan, Zelenskyy said that signed deals and defense cooperation are very important for further developing Kiev-Ankara strategic partnership.

The press office also said that Zelenskyy awarded Erdogan with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the I degree for "outstanding personal contribution to strengthening Ukrainian-Turkish interstate cooperation, support for independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine." The Turkish leader thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for the award.