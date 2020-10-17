UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ukraine, Turkey Sign Bilateral Documents To Boost Military Cooperation - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 17th October 2020 | 02:00 AM

Ukraine, Turkey Sign Bilateral Documents to Boost Military Cooperation - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Ukraine and Turkey on Friday signed a Memorandum of Intent between defense ministries and a Framework Military Agreement between the governments, the press office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy is currently on an official two-day working visit in Turkey.

"A number of bilateral documents were signed in Istanbul in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on a working visit to Turkey, and President of the Republic of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan," the press office said.

The Framework Military Agreement, signed by Ukrainian Defense Minister Andriy Taran and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar, envisions creating a legal basis for expanding Ukrainian-Turkish defense cooperation.

In addition, the Memorandum of Intent, signed by Taran and President of Turkish Defense Industries Ismail Demir, confirms the desire of both sides to develop their defense-industrial programs and establish long-term cooperation.

During a joint briefing with Erdogan, Zelenskyy said that signed deals and defense cooperation are very important for further developing Kiev-Ankara strategic partnership.

The press office also said that Zelenskyy awarded Erdogan with the Order of Prince Yaroslav the Wise of the I degree for "outstanding personal contribution to strengthening Ukrainian-Turkish interstate cooperation, support for independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine." The Turkish leader thanked his Ukrainian counterpart for the award.

Related Topics

Ukraine Turkey Visit Istanbul Independence Tayyip Erdogan Agreement

Recent Stories

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

2 hours ago

SBP Governor launches digitization of FX regulator ..

2 hours ago

PPP vote bank broken in Punjab: claims Ali M Khan

2 hours ago

Shutter down in Hyderabad to protest murder of Mau ..

2 hours ago

Citizen forum calls for powerful, autonomous city ..

2 hours ago

Imran Khan standing against status quo: Shibli

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.