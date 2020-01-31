UrduPoint.com
Ukraine, UK Agree Draft Free Trade Deal Ahead Of Brexit - Ukrainian Official

Muhammad Irfan 47 seconds ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:33 PM

Ukraine, UK Agree Draft Free Trade Deal Ahead of Brexit - Ukrainian Official

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have agreed the draft of their post-Brexit free trade deal and have enough time to add the final touches, the Ukrainian deputy economy minister said Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Ukraine and the United Kingdom have agreed the draft of their post-Brexit free trade deal and have enough time to add the final touches, the Ukrainian deputy economy minister said Friday.

Taras Kachka, who doubles as Ukraine's trade representative, made a post on Facebook to assuage fears of uncertainty after the UK leaves the European Union at midnight.

"In preparation for a hard Brexit, we have already agreed the text of this arrangement. Now we will have extra time to fine-tune its elements," he wrote.

The EU-Ukraine Association Agreement will regulate trade between the UK and the eastern European nation until December 31, 2020. Kiev expects the bilateral deal to take effect on January 1, 2021.

