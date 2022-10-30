UrduPoint.com

Ukraine, UK Military Experts Responsible For Ruining Grain Deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2022 | 04:50 PM

Ukraine, UK Military Experts Responsible for Ruining Grain Deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2022) The grain deal was disrupted by Kiev and affiliated UK military experts, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Russian defense ministry said that Moscow was suspending its participation in the grain deal following Ukraine's drone attack on vessels of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Sevastopol.

"The grain deal was thwarted by (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy and his terrorists, who are led by British specialists so that food blackmail is added to the nuclear one," Zakharova said on Telegram, commenting on the statement by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba that Moscow is allegedly blocking grain supplies.

Zakharova noted that Russia is ready to supply developing countries with up to 500,000 tonnes of its grains and fertilizers free of charge.

