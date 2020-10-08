UrduPoint.com
Ukraine, UK Sign Memorandum Of Understanding On Enhanced Defense Cooperation - Kiev

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 12:10 AM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) Representatives from the United Kingdom and Ukraine have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance their defense cooperation on Wednesday, with the agreement securing Ukraine 1.25 billion Pounds ($1.61 billion) in funding, the office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a press release.

"In the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who is on an official visit to the United Kingdom, Minister of Defense of Ukraine Andriy Taran and Secretary of State for Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Ben Wallace signed a Memorandum on enhancing cooperation between Ukraine and the United Kingdom in the military and military-technical spheres," the press release read.

According to the presidential office, the UK will provide funding of 1.25 billion pounds to bolster Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Zelenskyy on Wednesday visited a Royal Navy base in Portsmouth during his official visit to the United Kingdom.

One day earlier, representatives from Ukraine and the EU signed six bilateral deals worth approximately $470 million on the sidelines of the Ukraine-EU summit in Brussels

