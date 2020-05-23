Ukraine, UK, US, Estonia Refused to Join UNSC Meeting on Crimea - Russian Mission

UN representatives from Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Estonia have refused to take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Crimea, the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) UN representatives from Ukraine, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Estonia have refused to take part in a UN Security Council meeting on Crimea, the Russian Permanent Mission to the United Nations said.

On Thursday, a meeting on Crimea was conducted under the so-called Arria formula, which allows inviting members of non-government organizations and the public for consultations, in that case, Crimean citizens, who addressed the meeting via a videoconference. The meeting is a follow-up to a similar event that took place on March 6, but Crimean citizens were not represented back then.

"We regret that our Ukrainian colleagues did not participate in #ArriaFormula on 21 May. We were ready and willing to provide them with a platform to have dialogue with people who really live in #Crimea. UK, US, and Estonia also skipped the event showing disdain for Crimeans for whom they say they care," the mission said on its Facebook page on Saturday.

The Crimean Peninsula rejoined Russia after nearly 97 percent of voters supported the move in a 2014 referendum, following a coup d'etat in Ukraine. Kiev insists that the territory was illegally seized from it by Russia, which Moscow strongly denies.