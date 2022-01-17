Ukraine Under External Management of US - Russian Foreign Minister

Ukraine is now under the external management of the United States, and Washington can make Kiev fulfill the Minsk agreements, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday

"Today, of course, Ukraine is under the external control of the United States," Lavrov told reporters following a meeting with his Croatian counterpart, Gordan Grlic Radman.

"Washington is quite capable of simply forcing Kiev ... to finally comply with the Minsk agreements," he added.