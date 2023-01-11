UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Underestimates Skills Of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 10:05 PM

Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

Ukraine has underestimated the level of preparedness of mobilized Russian soldiers participating in the military operation as they have been receiving combat training since the September draft, the Italian la Repubblica daily reported on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ukraine has underestimated the level of preparedness of mobilized Russian soldiers participating in the military operation as they have been receiving combat training since the September draft, the Italian la Repubblica daily reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper's correspondent in Ukraine, Kiev has underestimated mobilized Russian soldiers, considering them to be underprepared and underequipped for military action, whereas in reality, Russian troops have demonstrated a high level of combat skills in Donbas during the winter.

The correspondent also noted the Russian offensive successes near the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after adapting to Ukraine's use of the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS, among other things.

On late Tuesday, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin announced that Russian forces had established control over the center of Soledar, an important settlement on the front line.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization in the country on September 21, a day after the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, scheduled referendums on accession to Russia. According to official figures, as many as 300,000 Russian citizens have been drafted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Kherson Luhansk Donetsk Kiev September

Recent Stories

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BIS ..

Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) invites applications from e ..

2 minutes ago
 FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on pat ..

FPCCI must formulate agenda to put Pakistan on path of economic development: Dr. ..

2 minutes ago
 US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National S ..

US Senator Requests Hearing on Privacy, National Security Concerns About TikTok ..

2 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi Command & Staff Confe ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee ..

UAE President receives Higher Organising Committee of Zayed Charity Marathon

23 minutes ago
 City receives light rain in Lahore

City receives light rain in Lahore

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.