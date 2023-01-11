Ukraine Underestimates Skills of Mobilized Russian Soldiers - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Ukraine has underestimated the level of preparedness of mobilized Russian soldiers participating in the military operation as they have been receiving combat training since the September draft, the Italian la Repubblica daily reported on Wednesday.

According to the newspaper's correspondent in Ukraine, Kiev has underestimated mobilized Russian soldiers, considering them to be underprepared and underequipped for military action, whereas in reality, Russian troops have demonstrated a high level of combat skills in Donbas during the winter.

The correspondent also noted the Russian offensive successes near the city of Soledar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) after adapting to Ukraine's use of the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS, among other things.

On late Tuesday, DPR acting head Denis Pushilin announced that Russian forces had established control over the center of Soledar, an important settlement on the front line.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization in the country on September 21, a day after the Donetsk and Luhansk republics, as well as the Russian-controlled parts of the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, scheduled referendums on accession to Russia. According to official figures, as many as 300,000 Russian citizens have been drafted.