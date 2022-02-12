Ukraine Understands Why US Scaling Down Embassy Staff in Kiev - State Department

Ukraine understands why the United States is reducing its diplomatic staff in the country even if it does not necessarily agree with Washington's belief that an attack by Russia could happen shortly, a senior administration official said Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukraine understands why the United States is reducing its diplomatic staff in the country even if it does not necessarily agree with Washington's belief that an attack by Russia could happen shortly, a senior administration official said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the United States was concerned Russia might attack Ukraine in the coming days.

The US has said it will reduce the number of embassy employees in Kiev and move some staff to Lviv in the west of Ukraine.

"With regard to our conversations with Ukrainian officials about this matter, they've been very professional. And the Ukrainians understand why we are taking these steps even if all of them don't necessarily agree, as you noted, with our threat assessment, and with our assessment of the extent to which potential conflict is imminent," the official told a briefing.