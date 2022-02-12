UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Understands Why US Scaling Down Embassy Staff In Kiev - State Department

Umer Jamshaid Published February 12, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Ukraine Understands Why US Scaling Down Embassy Staff in Kiev - State Department

Ukraine understands why the United States is reducing its diplomatic staff in the country even if it does not necessarily agree with Washington's belief that an attack by Russia could happen shortly, a senior administration official said Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) Ukraine understands why the United States is reducing its diplomatic staff in the country even if it does not necessarily agree with Washington's belief that an attack by Russia could happen shortly, a senior administration official said Saturday.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that the United States was concerned Russia might attack Ukraine in the coming days.

The US has said it will reduce the number of embassy employees in Kiev and move some staff to Lviv in the west of Ukraine.

"With regard to our conversations with Ukrainian officials about this matter, they've been very professional. And the Ukrainians understand why we are taking these steps even if all of them don't necessarily agree, as you noted, with our threat assessment, and with our assessment of the extent to which potential conflict is imminent," the official told a briefing.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Russia Washington Kiev United States All

Recent Stories

Federal Ombudsman praises Punjab govt over prisons ..

Federal Ombudsman praises Punjab govt over prisons reforms

52 seconds ago
 US State Dept. Says Not Closing Embassy in Ukraine ..

US State Dept. Says Not Closing Embassy in Ukraine, Switching to Essential Funct ..

55 seconds ago
 PTI govt facilitating e-commerce: Aun Bappi

PTI govt facilitating e-commerce: Aun Bappi

57 seconds ago
 Anti-dengue drive continues

Anti-dengue drive continues

58 seconds ago
 Emergency Services Academy trains Air Force office ..

Emergency Services Academy trains Air Force officers

4 minutes ago
 Some Weapons Sent by West to Ukraine May End Up on ..

Some Weapons Sent by West to Ukraine May End Up on Black Market - Russian Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>