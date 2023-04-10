Close
Ukraine Unilaterally Withdraws From Border Agreement With Russia - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH Published April 10, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Ukraine has unilaterally withdrawn from an agreement with Russia regulating how residents in border areas can cross the interstate border, Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Ukraine has unilaterally withdrawn from an agreement with Russia regulating how residents in border areas can cross the interstate border, Oleksiy Goncharenko, a member of the Ukrainian parliament, said on Monday.

"The Rada (the Ukrainian parliament) has terminated or altered several agreements: No. 0181 � termination of the agreement with Russia on the crossing of the interstate border by the citizens of the border regions (approved in principle by 283 (members of parliament))," he wrote on Telegram.

Ukraine has also pulled out of an agreement with Russia covering the coordinated transport rates policy, he added.

The border crossing agreement between Russia and Ukraine was made in 2012 to facilitate border region residents' travel across the interstate border through assigned checkpoints.

Ukraine has been unilaterally withdrawing from agreements with Russia in the wake of Russia's special military operation there. In March 2023, Kiev also terminated the treaty on strategic missile systems control.

