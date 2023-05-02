UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Unilaterally Withdraws From Trade Shipping Agreement With Syria - Lawmaker

Published May 02, 2023

Ukraine has unilaterally withdrawn from a merchant shipping agreement with Syria, the Ukrainian government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Ukraine has unilaterally withdrawn from a merchant shipping agreement with Syria, the Ukrainian government's representative in parliament, Taras Melnychuk, said on Tuesday.

"The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian parliament) has approved in principle a government bill on termination of the merchant shipping agreement between the Ukrainian Cabinet and the government of the Syrian Arab Republic," Melnychuk wrote on Telegram.

He said that Ukraine decided to withdraw from the agreement due to Syria's previous recognition of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics.

Ukraine has also pulled out of the agreement on commercial, economic and technical cooperation with Syria, signed in Damascus in 2002, Melnychuk added.

On March 17, Syrian President Bashar Assad said in an interview with Sputnik that Damascus recognized the new borders of Russia, following referendums in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions and the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics on the accession to Russia.

