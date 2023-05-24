UrduPoint.com

Ukraine Unsuccessfully Tried To Attack Ship Of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Moscow

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 07:21 PM

Ukraine Unsuccessfully Tried to Attack Ship of Russian Black Sea Fleet - Moscow

Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to attack with unmanned boats the ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Ivan Khurs," which ensured the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Ukraine unsuccessfully tried to attack with unmanned boats the ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet "Ivan Khurs," which ensured the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"After the terrorist attack on September 26, 2022 on the Nord Stream-1 and Nord Stream-2, the Russian military has been taking measures to protect such facilities. And not in vain. Today, at 5:30 a.m. (local time, 2:30 GMT), the Ukrainian armed forces with the use of three unmanned high-speed boats made an unsuccessful attempt to attack the ship Ivan Khurs that was performing tasks to ensure the safety of the Turkish Stream and Blue Stream gas pipelines in the exclusive economic zone of the Republic of Turkey," the ministry said.

All enemy boats were destroyed by the Russian military 140 kilometers (86.9 miles) northeast of the Bosphorus Strait, the ministry said, adding that the ship Ivan Khurs continues to fulfill its tasks.

