MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday he had asked his Bangladeshi counterpart, Sheikh Hasina Wazed, to support Kiev's "peace formula" during their first ever phone call.

"Had the 1st telephone conversation with PM Sheikh Hasina Wazed. Talked about the global challenges posed by Russia's aggression. Called for participation in the implementation of President's peace formula & for support of the Grain From Ukraine programme," Shmyhal wrote on social media.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy unveiled a 10-point peace initiative in November, which includes an all-for-all prisoner swap, security guarantees for Ukraine and a return to the pre-2014 borders.

Russia said it was open to peace negotiations as long as Ukraine recognized the facts on the ground. This is despite Kiev banning its officials from engaging the Russian government in talks.

Several countries, including China and a group of African states, have tabled their own peace initiatives, but none have been approved by Kiev or its Western allies yet.